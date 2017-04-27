Spring 2018 Bridal Fashion Trend: Floral Embroidery Florals add a touch of whimsy, fantasy and classic romance. By Andrew Shang on April 27, 2017 Share This Article Reddit LinkedIn WhatsApp Email Print Talk View Slideshow View Gallery — 12 Photos Floral appliqué has become a staple in bridal design, embroidered this season onto romantic gowns with a classically feminine quality. You're missing something! Activate your FREE PREVIEW now. bridal spring 2018 Trends Share This Article Reddit LinkedIn WhatsApp Email Print Talk load comments blog comments powered by Disqus