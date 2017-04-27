Spring 2018 Bridal Fashion Trend: Pant Lady The nontraditional bride can look forward to sleek pants and jumpsuits from spring. By Andrew Shang on April 27, 2017 Share This Article Reddit LinkedIn WhatsApp Email Print Talk View Slideshow View Gallery — 9 Photos The nontraditional bride has plenty of chic gown alternatives to whet her appetite from spring 2018, namely sleek pants and jumpsuits. You're missing something! Activate your FREE PREVIEW now. bridal spring 2018 Trends Share This Article Reddit LinkedIn WhatsApp Email Print Talk load comments blog comments powered by Disqus