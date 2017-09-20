It’s a wrap for New York Fashion Week, which kicked off the spring 2018 season. Already trends are being analyzed by buyers and editors who want to get a quick start on planning the season. Here’s WWD’s top five spring 2018 fashion trends spotted this week. From sheer transparencies to saturated color and anoraks, it was a week full of energy and optimism.

Americana: Raf Simons spoke about the American dream again for spring, which he depicted his own particular way; while Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia’s was a cheerful, spirited rally with tons of stripes and stars in between from Self-Portrait, Phillip Lim and Maria Cornejo.

Anoraks: There was definitely a huge Nineties urban vibe happening. It was expressed in different ways, but the common item was the Windbreaker/parka/anorak jacket. In whatever iteration, it will be everywhere next season — from the super casual versions at Public School, to the dressier takes at Oscar de la Renta.

Haute Denim: Fancy pants, anyone? Perhaps fancy jeans? The all-American staple got the formal treatment at the spring shows as designers paired them with evening attire and in some cases, “bewejeled” them enough to take you into a gala.

Saturated Colors: No neutral ground here, the statement was clear when it comes to the preferred spring palette: bright, saturated hues either monochromatically or colorblocked à la Tom Ford.

Transparencies: Sheer, skin revealing fabrics were shown in diaphanous dresses leaving little to the imagination yet done in sophisticated cuts.

More news from New York Fashion Week:

They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2018

New York Fashion Week Spring 2017 Beauty Trends

Preview: Coterie Anchors N.Y. Spring 2018 Trade Shows

The Top Spring 2017 Fashion Trends From the Runways

Spring 2018 Trend: Nine to Dive

Watch: The Biggest Street Style Fashion Trends as Seen at New York Fashion Week September 2017: