@karllagerfeld’s love of drawing was spurred by his childhood fascination with a book of Aubrey Beardsley illustrations and by the German magazine Simplicissimus. Now, the designer often sketches in bed: Lagerfeld said endless ideas come in his sleep and when he wakes, he grabs his sketch pad and chronicles each thought. “You will say my dreams are very superficial, but it’s pretty good...it’s in my brain when you sleep, you know?” Pictured here is a sketch by Lagerfeld for @chanelofficial. #wwdfashion