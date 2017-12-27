What's next for Phoebe Philo? While speculation in recent weeks has centered around the possibility that the former Céline creative head could follow the label’s former chief executive officer Marco Gobbetti to Burberry, a source told WWD that talk of such a move is not true. “She wants to take a break, as she has done in the past,” the person said, citing the designer’s three-year hiatus after resigning from Chloé in 2006 and noting the emphasis she places on her private life. More on the Philo news on WWD.com. #wwdnews #celine #phoebephilo