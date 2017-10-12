By  on October 12, 2017
Tory Burch RTW Spring 2018

Tory Burch RTW Spring 2018

Stephen Lovekin/WWD

Graphic stripes of color marched down accessories lane for spring, such as in this primary palette on a paneled bag by Tory Burch..

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus