Arielle Charnas has inked a long-term deal with @nordstrom for her @somethingnavy brand, which will launch in the fall with apparel, jewelry and accessories. This announcement comes after the success of Charnas’ collaboration with the retailer’s private label brand Treasure & Bond last September, Navy x Treasure & Bond. On the aesthetic of the brand: “It’s the basic girl but a little more elevated –– chic, accessible, on-trend, feminine,” said the influencer. Read out exclusive interview with Charnas on WWD.com –– link in bio. #wwdfashion #wwdnews (📷: Neil Rasmus/BFA)