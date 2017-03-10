Top Trends From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2017: Strings Attached At Paris Fashion Week, designers let it all hang out, with dangling threads, strings and other adornments. By Mayte Allende on March 10, 2017 Share This Article Reddit LinkedIn WhatsApp Email Print Talk View Slideshow View Gallery — 6 Photos In Paris, designers let it all hang out, leaving threads, strings and other adornments dangling, giving pieces an arty, folkloric look. You're missing something! Activate your FREE PREVIEW now. Acné Studios Alexander McQueen Céline Fall 2017 Maison Margiela Paris Fashion Week Sacaï Sonia Rykiel Share This Article Reddit LinkedIn WhatsApp Email Print Talk load comments blog comments powered by Disqus