Fashion is accustomed to embracing the new and unexpected, but with a practical mentality toward what consumers will buy — so trends come and go each season, spinning through a revolving door. When a trend resonates with consumers, editors and buyers alike, it tends to stick around for a while. Reconstructed denim — pieced together, reworked, patch-worked — made lust-worthy with the help of Vetements’ high-rise pair, has struck the perfect balance of vintage-and-cool, modern-yet-comfortable dressing. The trend continues into pre-fall, with contemporary and denim brands offering innovative, redone proposals of their own.

Prop Styling by Jenny Wichman at B&A