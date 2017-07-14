By  on July 14, 2017
Looks from Bench/Body.

Looks from Bench/Body.

Courtesy Photo

Bench/Body is hoping to aggressively extend its reach in the American market.

The leader in the underwear category in the Philippines, the brand started its assault on the U.S. with a show and cocktail party during New York Fashion Week: Men's Thursday afternoon.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus