Bench/Body Seeking a Foothold in U.S. The brand is the largest underwear label in the Philippines. By Jean E. Palmieri on July 14, 2017 Looks from Bench/Body. Courtesy Photo Bench/Body is hoping to aggressively extend its reach in the American market. The leader in the underwear category in the Philippines, the brand started its assault on the U.S. with a show and cocktail party during New York Fashion Week: Men's Thursday afternoon.