Candice Huffine has partnered with Fortnight on a capsule collection.

The curvy model, who discovered the Canadian-based lingerie brand while on a photo shoot, worked directly with Fortnight’s founder Christina Remenyi on a six-piece collection. This is the first time Fortnight has partnered with a model or celebrity on a product.

“Before Fortnight, I never found a lingerie brand that I was so connected with,” said Huffine. “I found that lingerie for me was either very basic or very lacy and racy. I always craved something more, so when I found Fortnight it was an ‘a-ha’ moment.”

The line includes a longline wireless bra, balconette, slip, bodysuit, high-waist bottom and bikini coming in two exclusive prints that were created by Toronto artist Danielle Suppa. The collection, which will be available on Fortnight’s e-commerce site and specialty boutiques this July, will retail from $52 to $178.

Fortnight is known for its diverse sizing, but Remenyi said Huffine’s involvement and insight helped her expand the range even more with four additional bra sizes (36E, 34F and 30–32G) and move into XXL for bodysuits and slips.

“There is so much negative messaging out there in the lingerie world,” said Remenyi, who started the line in 2010. “It’s really exciting to work with someone who is so comfortable, confident and unapologetically themselves.”

Huffine, who signed with IMG last year, recently found out she made the cover of Elle’s May issue.

“I just got an e-mail at the end of last week with the subject ‘Elle cover,’” said Huffine. “It was so surreal. And next week I can hold it in my hands. I’m just excited. I’m happy to be a part of any opportunity that helps women love themselves wholeheartedly.”

As far as what’s next for the body positivity movement, Huffine said the goal is to maintain the momentum.

“There is no way to go backward now,” she said. “I think it’s hard to predict what’s next, but I’m hopeful for what is to come. It’s about creating a world where everyone is celebrated and no one feels put in a box or held back.”