Hanro is heading West.The innerwear brand, which is based in Switzerland, will open a Beverly Hills boutique on Dec. 6.The 1,800-square-foot shop, which is designed by Ben Fuqua, will be located at South Santa Monica Boulevard that’s half a block away from Rodeo Drive. This is Hanro’s second U.S. store — in 2012 the company set up shop in the Meatpacking District.“We wanted to establish our second flagship store in Beverly Hills, being that it is our second-largest market in the U.S.,” said Jan Snodgrass, president of Hanro USA. “Additionally, we wanted to strengthen our relationship with the Hollywood community, [which] we’ve worked with on various projects over the years.”The shop will feature Hanro’s entire collection and include a private space for VIP clients. Snodgrass said the focus will be on Hanro’s fashion collection and complementing basics.This is Hanro’s twelfth bricks-and-mortar location. Snodgrass said the team is interested in opening stores in other metropolitan areas.“Our stores allow us to connect directly with our customers, giving us the opportunity learn from them, and in return, allow them to interact with the product and expose them to the full breadth of the brand,” said Snodgrass.According to Snodgrass, the company is focusing on creating new items within loungewear that can work inside and outside of the house. A couple of years ago the brand introduced an ath-leisure collection.