Happy Socks wants to speak directly to women.The unisex sock brand, which was founded by Viktor Tell and Mikael Söderlindh in 2008, is introducing Hysteria, a women's line of trendy socks."The smaller sizes in the main line for Happy Socks, which women typically buy, were selling the least," said Paula Maso, Hysteria's concept designer. "We saw potential to reconnect with women, but it wasn't just about design aesthetics but communication and how we speak to women. We didn't want to do a sub-line. We wanted to create an entirely new brand."Hysteria is targeted to more of a fashion consumer. The collection is made up of patterned and color-block styles made from cashmere and mercerized cotton. The line, which is made in Portugal and Italy, is priced slightly higher than the Happy Socks core range, which retails around $12. Hysteria socks will retail from $14 to $20. Retailers including 10 Corso Como, Printemps, Selfridges, Barneys and Nordstrom have picked up the line, which will release two collections a year and produce collaboration assortments.According to Maso, the team chose the name Hysteria for its negative and positive connotations.It has two meanings. The first meaning is the next step of happieness," said Maso. "But hysteria has also been associated with women for a while in a negative way. We wanted to take that word back and not be ashamed of who we truly are."To celebrate the launch, Happy Socks will takeover its Tokyo store with Hysteria product on Sept. 1 and open a pop-up in New York on Sept. 7 during fashion week.