IHL Group has partnered with Aéropostale.The teen retailer has signed a deal with the intimates, sleep and legwear firm on a multiyear license agreement. IHL Group will produce and distribute the women’s intimates collection for Aéropostale.Aéropostale creates its own intimate apparel collection that it carries within its stores, but this deal expands distribution into department stores. Souid said the collection will include women’s bras, sports bras, baby dolls, bodysuits and panties that retail from $10 to $18. According to Souid, the intimates category has grown in popularity and the Aéropostale customer is demanding more quality, fashionable items from the brand.“There are many synergies between IHL Group and Aéropostale,” said Ken Ohashi, executive vice president of lifestyle brands at Authentic Brand Groups, an owner of Aéropostale. “We are excited to be working together to grow the brand and expand distribution with a trendsetting collection of intimates and undergarments.”
EXCLUSIVE: Moncler Ends Gamme Bleu, Rouge Collections. “Every company must innovate and it’s a choice shared 100 percent with the designers,” Moncler chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini told WWD. “I need to create a new project that will bring new energy to Moncler." Read more on WWD.com, link in bio. (📸: @kukukuba) #wwdnews #wwdfashion
Located in the ecologically minded 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, The Osprey is practically an extension of its surroundings. Brooklyn Bridge Park is located just steps outside the restaurant's floor-to-ceiling glass walls, and that outdoorsy vibe is reflected in the open dining room via reclaimed wood tables and chair and a "live" canopy of hanging pants overhead. The French and Italian-influenced cuisine menu is heavily focused on vegetables, like the Cauliflower dish pictured here. #wwdeye (📷: George Chinsee)
When it comes to celebrity real estate in Manhattan, there’s one building in particular that stars flock to: 443 Greenwich Street, a new luxury building in TriBeCa. With a 75-foot indoor swimming pool, wine terrace and more, it’s no wonder celebs like Harry Styles, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively and more have moved in. Read about the rest of the apartment blocks in the city that are attracting A-listers on WWD.com. #wwdeye
Photographer Tim Walker teamed up with set designer Shona Heath to reimagine "Alice in Wonderland" for the @pirelli 2018 Calendar. This year the famed limited-edition calendar, which was unveiled yesterday, features an all-black cast of 18 personalities including @iamnaomicampbell and @diddy. #wwdeye
@bottegaveneta showcased its craftsmanship and heritage at the Chiswick House in London last night. The celebration was complete with prosecco tasting stations, Venetrian-inspired food, and craftspeople weaving the brand’s famous intrecciato designs with strips of leatherlike strands of fettuccine. It was the biggest event the brand has ever done in London, with guests including @poppydelevingne, @josephinedelabaume and more. #wwdfashion (📷: Maurizio Martorana)
“There are collection plans, there are market realities, but at the same time there is always a sense of freedom and a desire to just follow my instincts. That’s my recipe for sincerity and also, I think, for success,” @jacquemus told WWD in an interview. The 27-year-old designer is no stranger to taking a gamble, kick starting his career by staging a happening in front of a Dior show during #PFW. Since then, he’s gained a reputation as one of the most talented designers on the Paris scene. Read the rest of the interview with Jacquemus on WWD.com #wwdfashion (📷: Franck Mura)
Exclusive: After a long career at New York Models, @iamnaomicampbell has signed with DNA Model Management. As she moves forward with a continued focus on modeling but with the addition of acting, philanthropy work and campaigns, Campbell's decision to move reflects her desire to be viewed as a cultural innovator. "I want to share my 31 years of professional and personal knowledge with people around the world," said Campbell. Pictured here is the model on the runway at Nicole Miller's spring 1991 show. #wwdfashion #news (📷: John Aquino)
“I’ve always thought Christian was much more than a designer…He’s a big force in empowering women,” @drewbarrymore said of @csiriano, whose book, “Christian Siriano: Dresses to Dream About” was being celebrated last night. Barrymore was joined by Christina Hendricks, @nlyonne, @cocorocha and more, celebrating the new book by Rizzoli. #wwdfashion