IHL Group has partnered with Aéropostale.The teen retailer has signed a deal with the intimates, sleep and legwear firm on a multiyear license agreement. IHL Group will produce and distribute the women’s intimates collection for Aéropostale.Aéropostale creates its own intimate apparel collection that it carries within its stores, but this deal expands distribution into department stores. Souid said the collection will include women’s bras, sports bras, baby dolls, bodysuits and panties that retail from $10 to $18. According to Souid, the intimates category has grown in popularity and the Aéropostale customer is demanding more quality, fashionable items from the brand.“There are many synergies between IHL Group and Aéropostale,” said Ken Ohashi, executive vice president of lifestyle brands at Authentic Brand Groups, an owner of Aéropostale. “We are excited to be working together to grow the brand and expand distribution with a trendsetting collection of intimates and undergarments.”