NEW YORK — As innerwear begins to function as apparel — click through any music festival gallery for proof — brands showing at the Curve New York trade show, which took place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center this week in New York, continue to think about functionality, duality and Instagram appeal when developing their collections.

“We are seeing a shift with lingerie. It’s becoming the main focal point,” said Jessica Pfister, vice president of Le Mystère. “Girls are wearing bodysuits with pants; bra tops with jackets. The expectation is comfort and quality.”