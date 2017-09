Intimissimi, the Italian lingerie brand, is taking a different approach for its newest campaign.The company, which recently opened a Fifth Avenue flagship, tapped Mario Testino to shoot model Irina Shayk, professional tennis player Ana Ivanovic, author and entrepreneur Ella Mills and actress Dakota Johnson.[caption id="attachment_10987540" align="aligncenter" width="679"] Maro Testino and Ana Ivanovic.[/caption]For the campaign, which is titled #insideout, Testino shot each of the women fully clothed in attempt to document their inner beauty."The casting is fabulous, but I also liked the challenge of communicating an underwear campaign through women who are fully dressed,” said Testino. “I wanted to capture how these women look and feel wearing the underwear underneath their clothes. It’s a very daring way for Intimissimi to sell underwear/”[caption id="attachment_10987541" align="aligncenter" width="688"] Dakota Johnson.[/caption]In the campaign, each subject wears an outfit associated with their profession, which is featured alongside an Intimissimi bra.“I think true beauty comes from inside out that's why I am so happy to be a part of this new campaign. I believe that it’s really important to bring this message to women that inner beauty makes any woman truly beautiful and attractive,” said Shayk. “I think it will have huge success as it shows real people the way they are. Women have so much in common. We are all human and that is the most important thing.”The campaign, which will be featured online and in print publications, is part of a bigger push to make the brand a household name in the United States. Marcello Veronesi, country manager of Calzedonia USA, which is the parent of Intimissimi, previously told WWD the company is in the midst of signing contracts for an additional 20 stores next year.More from WWD:Intimissimi and Calzedonia Meet U.S. Consumers at New Fifth Avenue FlagshipIntimissimi Expands in the U.S.Calzedonia Group to Open First Intimissimi Store in the U.S.