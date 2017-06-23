By  on June 23, 2017
Jockey Outdoor

A look from Jockey Sport Outdoor Eco-Fusion.

Jockey is moving into a new category.

The innerwear brand is launching a Sport Outdoor collection for men, which is targeted to outdoor activities.

