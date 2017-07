PARIS — The mood was resilient at the recent Mode City and Interfilière intimate apparel trade shows here, reversing several years of declines in visitor numbers. Exhibitors and visitors alike were in a positive state of mind, especially as concerns the growing beachwear and ath-leisure categories.

Visitor numbers at Mode City grew 18 percent, show organizer Eurovet said, without giving numbers, with 72 percent of traffic hailing from international markets. Visitor numbers for sister fabric fair Interfilière were not disclosed. The events took place at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center from July 8-11, returning to the French capital after moving temporarily to Lyon last year because of the UEFA Euro 2016 soccer final in Paris.