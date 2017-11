Jockey has tapped Mark Fedyk to serve as president and chief operating officer effective Jan. 1.Fedyk joined Jockey in 2008 as head of retail before becoming the president of Jockey North America’s wholesale business and chief merchandise officer.“Mark possesses the experience, vision, values and leadership qualities to continue the 141-year record of success that is Jockey International,” said Jockey chairman and chief executive officer Debra Waller. “We are fortunate to have Mark in this role to lead us in the years ahead.”Prior to joining Jockey, Fedyk held positions at Sears, as a senior vice president and general merchandise manager, along with marketing positions at Saks Department Store Group and Ulta. Fedyk has an MBA degree from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University and a marketing degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He will succeed Robert Nolan, who is retiring.“Bob has done an outstanding job as president and chief operating officer, and I am grateful for his immense contributions to the company,” said Waller. “The time is right to complete our planned leadership transition.”Additionally, Michael Lapidus, president of marketing and consumer direct, will retire at the end of the year after a 22-year career with Jockey. During Lapidus’ tenure, he led the start-up of Jockey’s e-commerce business and grew the retail and catalog businesses.“I am grateful for the service of Bob and Michael,” said Waller. “We are stronger for their contributions and I wish them well in retirement. I am also pleased that Bob and Michael will continue to serve on Jockey’s board of directors.”