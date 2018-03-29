Frederick’s of Hollywood is testing out new methods of distribution.

The intimate apparel brand, which was purchased by Authentic Brands Group for $22.5 million in 2015 after filing for bankruptcy, will sell its Megan Fox collection at Forever 21 starting this April.

“We met with them and showed them some samples and sketches of what the collections are going to look like and I felt like it was a good partnership because of Forever 21’s demographic,” said Fox, who joined as a brand ambassador and stakeholder in late 2016. “It’s introducing the brand to millennials and gen z who aren’t familiar with it, but can relate to the designs I produced for spring.”

Fox’s collection has a bohemian tone that’s ideal for festival season. It includes a lace bra with sleeves, a mesh and lace gown, bodysuits and off-the-shoulder bras. The line, which retails from $16 to $70, is meant to be worn as innerwear or regular apparel, which was attractive to Forever 21. Fox is set to make appearances in select Forever 21 locations and debut additional pieces.

According to Natasha Fishman, the executive vice president of marketing at ABG, Forever 21 had a white space in the intimate apparel category and thought Frederick’s of Hollywood would be an ideal fit. And since ABG purchased the line, which is produced by Bendon, they’ve stuck to its Hollywood ethos, but elevated the branding without increasing prices and tweaked messaging. Its alliance with Fox has also helped turn things around. Fishman said the company ended the year profitable.

“Megan’s relationship to her fans and her relationship to the brands has fueled that growth,” said Fishman. “It’s about this whole idea of empowering women and having women embrace themselves.”

Fishman noted how Frederick’s of Hollywood used to have a large mall presence, and the Forever 21 partnership will reintroduce the brand to that environment. Forever 21 is its first wholesale deal, but there are plans to work with other retailers down the line.