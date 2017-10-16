Stance is moving into the intimate apparel category.The California-based brand, which launched in 2009 with socks, will introduce women’s intimates for fall.According to Candy Harris, the executive vice president of the women’s division, her team started developing the assortment two years ago after feeling like there was something missing in the category.“We wanted to develop product that wasn’t existing in the market with our aesthetic,” said Harris. “In this category women are marketed to in a very one-dimensional way and we wanted to shatter that and broaden the creative approach to the category.”Harris said the design team took cues from fashion, streetwear and performance. They’ve brought the DNA of Stance into the line with bold prints and tapped Lauren Wasser, an amputee model and activist who suffered a near-death experience due to Toxic Shock Syndrome, to model the collection. Wasser will also join Stance’s Punks and Poets brand ambassadors roster and be featured in Stance’s new video series, “A Verse of Her Own.”“Lauren kept showing up on our mood boards so we decided to just reach out,” said Harris. “When you meet her there is a sense of confidence that’s so compelling. She’s a major part of the storytelling and campaign materials.”The line is sized from XS to L and includes underwear, bralettes and bodysuits. The underwear, which retail from $16 to $18, come in three silhouettes: the wide side thong, the bikini and the boy brief. The range of bralettes, which retails from $34 to $36, includes the twisted triangle, a T-back style and a scoop neck piece called the Tomboy. The bodysuits are priced at $60.[caption id="attachment_11025807" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Stance's intimate apparel collection.[/caption]The entire collection is made with Sensil Nylon, a fabric developed by Nilit that holds dyes well and provides temperature regulation, odor control and moisture management. Harris said Stance is one of the first intimate apparel brands in North America to use this fabric, which she believes will differentiate the line.The underwear include Stance’s proprietary True Flex waistband that doesn’t roll over. They are made with a triple layer of construction that includes a contoured mesh lining, which offers support without the underwire. The bodysuits, which are include a contoured mesh lining, are priced at $60. The entire collection is made with Sensil Nylon, a fabric developed by Nilit that holds dyes well and provides temperature regulation, odor control and moisture management.The collection, which will be released four times a year, will be sold at Nordstrom, on Stance’s e-commerce site and within its bricks-and-mortar locations, and in specialty retailers including American Rag. Harris said in 2018 they will focus on collaborations and hype drops — a distribution model Stance is known for. While women make up nearly 50 percent of the customers who shop on the site, women’s product currently accounts for 20 percent of sales at Stance. Harris believes this launch will help swing the pendulum in the other direction.More from WWD:Rihanna Drops New Stance Collection Featuring Her Most ‘Iconic Looks’Big Feat: Jeff Kearl on the Future of StanceStance Launches Retail in New York
After designing the new @louisvuitton and @bulgariofficial flagships and a @chanelofficial boutique opening in Japan, @petermarinoarchitect has another project on his plate: The Lobster Club. Located in the Seagram Building, it’s the famed architect’s first restaurant project in New York, serving up modern Japanese brasserie-style cuisine. Bronze hues, bespoke material detailing, blush and chartreuse tones and a heavy emphasis on Picasso can be seen throughout. Mark your calendars for Nov. 1 for the much-anticipated opening. (📷: @clint_spaulding) #wwdeye
Did you know: @carlychaikin of "Mr. Robot" has been painting for about a decade? The actress, who plays Darlene on the show, is a self-taught artist who lists Salvador Dalí and Chuck Close as some of her idols. Chaikin told WWD that painting is a form of meditation for her — A much-needed one given the intensity of "Mr. Robot." See a piece Chaikin is working on at WWD.com (📷: @jilliansollazzo) #wwdeye
"Seeing two women on screen being total badasses and taking names is important for girls watching the show and anybody now. It's the right time for that - for girl power," says @cw_dynasty's @lizgillz. The actress stars in The CW's remake of "Dynasty," the popular Eighties soap opera. See what the Gillies had to say about her first leading role and the luxurious outfits she gets to wear for it on WWD.com. #wwdeye (📷: @jilliansollazzo)
World-renowned music producer and DJ Martin Garrix will be in NYC for an exclusive performance tonight celebrating Armani Exchange’s “New Energy. Same Spirit” event. Follow @armaniexchange for live coverage of the event. #axfw17 #axchange
The “Peter Lindbergh: A Different Vision on Fashion Photography” exhibit opened at the La Venaria Reale in Italy this weekend. The retrospective shows the iconic photographer’s work during his almost 40-year career –– like the one pictured here that Lindbergh took of Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelist, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington and Cindy Crawford in 1990. #wwdeye (📷: @therealpeterlindbergh)
"It's very obvious that [Cheryl is] a broken little girl who just needs love. Who hasn't been in that part of their life trying to figure out who they are?" says "Riverdale" actress Madelaine Petsch. @madelame sat down with WWD to talk about why she's drawn to Cheryl and the show's second season, which premieres October 11. Link in bio. #wwdeye (📷: @chrismiggs)
Supreme just opened its second NYC store in Williamsburg, at 152 Grand Street. The 3,000 square foot store will carry the same merch as its SoHo sister shop, but this one has a skate bowl - and it's open to all skaters. #wwdfashion
Today, the @oscardelarenta exhibition opens at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. Named “The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta,” the installation houses 70 ensembles from the brand’s archives, including Amal Clooney's wedding dress, "which is the last wedding dress that Oscar designed before he died,” explained André Leon Talley, who is also the curator. Pictured here, a close-up detail of a coat and dress ensemble. #wwdfashion