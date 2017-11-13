The Underfashion Club, a nonprofit organization that’s dedicated to education within the intimate apparel industry, will hold its annual Femmy Awards on Feb. 6 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.The awards will honor Target; Komar Intimates, Texco Hook & Eye Tape Ltd. and Diamond Jubilee. Donald R. Allen Jr., vice president of core intimates creative design at PVH Corp., will receive the lifetime achievement award. Each recipient is being highlighted for contributing to the intimate apparel industry.Next year will also mark the 60th anniversary of the Underfashion Club, and the 2018 Femmy Awards will host the 15th Annual Student Design Contest that will feature designs from Fashion Institute of Technology students, who will create under the theme of 60 Years of Intimate Apparel Design. Contest winners will receive a cash award.“Next year is a special year for the Underfashion Club, as we celebrate our 60th anniversary as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established to provide intimate apparel industry leaders with a forum to exchange information and ideas, and support the intimate apparel market as a vital aspect of the fashion industry,” said Victor H. Vega, president of the Underfashion Club. “We are proud to say that this premiere industry event is just one of the many ways we support the next generation of talent.”