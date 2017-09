After a wave of controversy courtesy of its founder and former chief executive officer Miki Agrawal, Thinx is getting back on track.The innerwear brand, which is known for its period-proof underwear, has a new ceo, Maria Molland Selby, and a new collection of organic cotton underwear.The assortment, which retails from $24 to $34, includes a brief, bikini and thong style coming in black and gray marl that feature Thinx’s signature four-layer gusset technology that can hold up to two tampons’ worth of fluid. The fabric is also moisture-wicking and bacteria fighting. It’s currently available on Thinx’s e-commerce site.“We received so much customer feedback around the desire to have a new line made from cotton,” said Selby. “We ended up building something that’s great for the environment and the person who is wearing it.”According to Selby, Thinx, which serves women in their 20s and 30s, is in growth mode. She and the team are currently working on building brand awareness within non-coastal regions in the U.S., expanding internationally, and considering wholesale partnerships while still maintaining its core mission.“We are definitely a company that is memorable because we aren’t afraid to address issues that someone considers taboo,” said Selby. “As we grow, we won’t be watering down the message. This team doesn’t want to be everything to everyone. We are laser focused on the audience that loves us.”More from WWD:Happy Socks Goes After WomenIntimate Apparel Brands Focus on Innerwear as OuterwearJockey Courts Younger Customer