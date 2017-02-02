PORTRAIT SERIES: For its latest ads, Acne Studios commissioned Italian photographer Paolo Roversi to capture a diverse crop of artists and writers wearing looks from the spring 2017 collection.

The campaign — a celebration of diversity in a particularly tense climate for international politics — features various creatives including Fatima Al Qadiri, the Kuwait-born musician and artist; Hayv Kahraman, the Iraqi-born, Sweden-based artist; Sadaf H. Nava, a New York-based performance artist born in Iran; Yasmina Benabdelkrim, a Paris- and New York-based stylist; Negar Azimi, a New York-based editor; and Golshifteh Farahani, an Iranian actress, musician and singer. It will be displayed outdoors in New York, Milan, Paris and Hong Kong.

“This collection is about openness and looking out into the world,” said creative director Jonny Johansson. “I wanted to see what would happen when we asked Paolo to shoot portraits of artists and creatives from many different countries with his own signature and atmosphere.”

Acne Studios’ spring collection will launch in stores and on acnestudios.com this March.