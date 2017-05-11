SOLO SOJOURN: The Duchess of Cambridge has embarked on a one-day solo trip to Luxembourg on behalf of Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office on Thursday.

The young royal attended the commemoration of the 1867 Treaty of London, which confirmed that country’s independence and neutrality.

Kate Middleton wore a soft blue coat from Emilia Wickstead with Kiki McDonough earrings.

This is the second overseas trip the duchess has undertaken on her own. Her first was to the Netherlands in October. During this visit, she spent the day touring The Hague and Rotterdam on a series of engagements.

Her trip is one of many this year that come at the request from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, which is responsible for protecting and promoting British interests worldwide.

Other visits that will take place later in the year include Romania, Italy, Austria, Germany and Poland. According to many royal-watchers, the young royals are operating as unofficial Brexit ambassadors, their visits aimed at strengthening ties between the U.K. and the Continent. The Duke of Cambridge joined the duchess earlier this year and visited Paris where they toured the French capital and attend a series of royal engagements.

Last week, the duchess was also on the move — this time closer to home. She paid a visit to Farms for City Children in Gloucestershire, England. The young royal visited the grounds to learn about how the organization offers opportunities for city children to experience life working on a farm.

