The trade shows are not about to let the runway shows get all the attention.

So Project has linked with New York Men’s Day, the official start of New York Fashion Week: Men’s, to get in on the action.

The trade show will host a showcase outside of Dune Studios on Water Street in lower Manhattan on Monday, July 10 during the afternoon session of NYMD from 4:30 to 6 pm. The trade show will bring five of its brands — Michael Bastian, Thaddeus O’Neil, Faherty, W.R.K. and M. Singer — who will each show five looks from their spring collection in a live presentation in the park area outside Dune. There will also be a DJ and drinks, so the event is sure to draw some fashionistas searching for libations before the Todd Snyder show at 7 p.m.

Erik Ulin, president of Project, said, “Supporting up-and-coming brands and designers is an important part of our mission and something we strongly believe in. In this second edition of our partnership with NYMD, we are adding a strong roster of brands from our portfolio for a special presentation. We selected these designers for their different takes on dressing the American man.”

Thaddeus O’Neil will be showing a spring collection entitled “Ordinary Eternal Machinery,” which he said was inspired by Leonard Cohen’s novel “Beautiful Losers.” “It’s a beatific, respiritualized image of a post-technological world still quivering in a mystical reality while the actual sits just below the surface.”