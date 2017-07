SHANGHAI - Couturissimo, the one-year-old brand backed by the Asian Couture Federation [ACF] and charged with a mission to democratize couture, formally introduced itself to Chinese consumers Friday with the launch of a pop-up store.

The week-long pop-up in Huaihai Road's K11 Mall is designed to allow consumers an opportunity to get up close and personal with Couturissimo's current season garments, which are normally available via the brand's online platform but are also increasingly appearing at trunk shows, as well as boutique-in-boutique and pop-up concepts around Asia and the rest of the world.