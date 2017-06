MILAN — A new strategy has been set in motion at Dondup.

The core denim collection will be expanded through a collaboration with Adriano Goldschmied starting from the fall 2018 season. In women's wear, starting with the resort 2018 collection, the company will work with Mirko Fontana and Diego Marquez, the designers behind the Au Jour Le Jour brand, while the men’s collection will be designed by Ivan Tafuro.