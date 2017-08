Change is afoot in Milan, where fashion week will be a mosaic of heritage brands and new names and formats.Following the example of Gucci and Bottega Veneta last season, Jil Sander, Missoni and Etro have all opted to stage coed shows. The Jil Sander show will also mark the debut of new co-creative directors Lucie and Luke Meier, who have taken over from Rodolfo Paglialunga.Angela Missoni will celebrate her 20th anniversary as creative director of the family-owned brand with a dinner and a party in Milan after the show on Sept. 23, while the Milan-based jewelry firm Pomellato will celebrate its 50th anniversary during the week.Salvatore Ferragamo plans to unveil a new women’s fragrance and will mark the debut with an evening event after its show at the Milan Bourse.Roberto Cavalli will present the first collection by Paul Surridge, who was appointed creative director in May. Surridge was most recently creative consultant at Acne Studios, and has worked at Z Zegna and Jil Sander, where he reported to then creative director Raf Simons. Surridge succeeds Peter Dundas, who exited the company in October.One notable absence on the calendar is Emilio Pucci, which has yet to name a replacement for creative director Massimo Giorgetti after he exited in April.Promoting sustainability in fashion, the Green Carpet Fashion Awards Italia will be held on Sept. 24 at the La Scala theater, organized by Italy’s Camera Nazionale della Moda and Eco-Age, which was founded by Livia Firth. The event will see brands such as Giorgio Armani, Fendi, Gucci, Prada and Valentino — as well as emerging designers — take part.For the first time, all fashion trade shows will be held in September during Milan Fashion Week, from Micam (footwear) to VicenzaOro (jewelry), as part of the efforts by all industry organizations to form a united and more powerful front, creating synergies and generating business.