Long or short, quilted or fuzzy, bombers are back for another season in a big way.

Because of their time spent in the market, brands are finally having some fun with the style. From bomber-inspired jumpsuits to oversize versions, just about every collection included its spin on the jacket at UBM Fashion’s Project trade show.

Due to the unisex wearability of the style, women’s wear collections leaned more tomboy for fall. Elongated silhouettes, collegiate-inspired motifs and appliqués — especially patches — were counterpoints to styles that stuck to the Kenzo vein. Silk fabrications with back-panel embroidery still dominated in terms of popularity, but the other versions viewed more unique and unexpected, lending to the general freshness of the look.

Specially, One Pieces’ jumpsuit led the bunch with its army green, quilted iteration. Other standouts included Zadig & Voltaire’s leopard-printed bomber-sweater, Scotch & Soda’s floral-quilted mustard version that boasted tassel-appliqués on the back and Chiara Ferragni’s bubble-gum, pink lady style.

Kenzo’s bomber jackets seen in both its men’s and women’s collections were popularized even more by the line’s collaboration with H&M, democratizing the style. Renditions by Givenchy, Fausto Puglisi and Vetements have all paraded down the runway in recent seasons. What’s more, this has become a street-style staple. Champions of the style include Diane Kruger, Jessica Alba, Kanye West and Taylor Hill.

Frequently worn with high-waisted denim and midriff-baring shirts, the shift toward oversize jackets notes a shift toward more body-concealing notions with slouchy versions pervading the trade show. As Millennials and Generation Z become more intoxicated with Eighties hip-hop trends — that were then reinterpreted in the early Aughts — this style continues as a staple for fall.