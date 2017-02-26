Put a stitch on it.

UBM Fashion’s MAGIC and Project trade shows for fall were rich with pieces enhanced by embroidered details to inspire a tension between tough and whimsical. Jean jackets with back panel stitching, army-inspired fatigue shirts and billowing dresses manifested a laissez-faire attitude with intricate stitching techniques that ultimately upgraded many of the pieces.

Chambray and military-green khaki shirts were key items that underwent updates with the detailing. Proving that bohemian angles will endure for another season, these tops were frequently oversize in order to achieve a billowing effect. Other popular items that were shown with embroidered details were leather and denim jackets. The actual patterns and stitching ranged from southwestern patterns to lettering and florals. Especially impressive pieces included a velvet jacket with back panel and sleeve details that channeled Twenties Parisian bohemia and Asilio’s leather jacket that featured biker insignia of hearts and crosses.

In line with Alessandro Michele’s successful spring 2017 collection for Gucci that displayed chinoiserie-inspired stitching in unexpected areas of pieces, brands at Project and MAGIC used sleeves, collars, and back panels for prime embroidery real estate. Celebrities and style tastemakers Rihanna, Olivia Palermo, Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss have all been captured wearing embroidered pieces — especially silk bombers and denim jackets.

While complex in execution, the motifs portrayed a do-it-yourself intention in order to align with crafty Millennial and Generation Z shoppers. These shoppers are highly self-informed and though might tirelessly research embroidery techniques, might opt for jackets that boast said details without the heavy lifting. Brands most successful in this execution might consider including patches or miniature sewing kits for shoppers to stitch details onto jackets or jeans. Alternatively, brands should look to accompanying pieces with correlating blogger how-to’s for self-stitching details onto items to best align with these socially-swayed shoppers.