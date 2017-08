MILAN — Turning 70 this year, the Miroglio Group is taking stock of its 11 fashion brands, 1,188 stores, four manufacturing plants, 5,500 employees and presence in 34 countries — but is by no means looking back.

“Innovation is our tradition — this is our claim, our attitude for the future and central to our evolution,” said president Giuseppe Miroglio, who is a member of the fourth generation of the family leading the group, together with his siblings Elena, vice president; and Elisa, president of the Foundation Elena e Gabriella Miroglio. Together, they hold 70 percent of the company’s shares, while the rest is owned by a group of cousins.