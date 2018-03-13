Selena Gomez is deepening her relationship with Coach.

On the heels of the successful Selena Grace handbag and accessories collection that Coach launched last fall comes a new offering from Coach x Selena Gomez that will hit stores in fall 2018. The new collection includes Gomez’ first ready-to-wear collaboration with the brand and is designed by Gomez in tandem with Coach creative director Stuart Vevers.

The new collection will feature a range of outerwear, ready-to-wear, handbags, small leather goods and other accessories. The offering reflects Gomez’ personal style, and each piece has touches that reflect her personality.

“I always look forward to designing with Selena because she has a strong point of view,” said Vevers in a statement. “We wanted to bring cool new ideas to the table and I loved getting her take on clothes as much as accessories this time around.”

Gomez added, “I am so excited to be working with Coach again. Getting to create my own collection with Stuart has been such a fun process, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have been working on over the past several months.”