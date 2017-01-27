To general manager Michael Shim of Los Angeles brands Timing and Lumière, sticking to a timeless style is essential to maintaining the company’s market position and its success. Although the two brands cater to varying target markets (Timing to the junior market, and Lumière to the contemporary shopper), they share a commonality in regard to product quality and affordable price points.

Here, Shim discusses the brands, and its market position.

WWD: What is the difference between Timing and Lumière?

Michael Shim: Timing is a younger, more junior version. Lumière is the young contemporary version.

WWD: Do you find that retailers choose one line over the other? Do they share similar aesthetics?

M.S.: They appeal to different buyers. A lot of the hottest trends are cold shoulders [and] off shoulders. Our main inspiration is not to be so trendy, but to be more classic so that people don’t have to look for new trends every season, but to have something more timeless year after year.

WWD: What is the number-one focus for Timing and Lumière?

M.S.: At Timing and Lumièree, what we really try to focus on is pricing and superior quality. We run our own factories, allowing for a lot of quality control.

WWD: What is one common theme among brands that you’ve seen at this year’s show?

M.S.: For Fame, I want to say that the price points are getting lower and lower — it’s becoming extremely competitive. I do notice a lot of the silhouettes that we picked — the longer blouses, tunics, stripes, a lot of lighter colors — even though it’s fall.

WWD: What sets Fame apart from other apparel New York trade shows?

M.S.: Fame is actually an essential part of the representation of the East Coast. We’ve been showing here for about six years now. We feel like our clients come here to really gauge what they’re going to be buying for the next year.