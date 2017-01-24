WOMAN’S HOUR: The halo effect from Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington, and sister marches globally, continued to radiate at the Dior show on Monday.

Personalities including Kirsten Dunst, Bianca Jagger, Diane Kruger and Eva Herzigová traveled in by trains, planes and automobiles to attend Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first couture show for the house.

Kruger had pretty much come straight from the airport. “I literally landed from New York an hour ago. I was there when [the marches] were happening all over the world, and it’s really scary to be in the U.S. right now, I have to say. Bizarrely, Dior’s last ready-to-collection really captured l’air du temps,” she said, looking a tad weary but ever-sophisticated in a corseted, black, off-the-shoulder gown by the house. The actress revealed that in March she’s due to start filming a movie with Susan Sarandon, though she kept mum on details.

Herzigová was feeling motivated. “It’s amazing, it gives a wonderful message about women sticking together, and it talks to everyone — women, children and men. I’ve seen a lot of men participating, which is very encouraging. I think we should all be feminists — and men should be feminists.”

This was Dunst’s first-ever Dior show, though Chiuri is one of her favorite designers. “Her dresses are so whimsical,” said the actress whose film releases for the year include “Woodshock” — helmed by Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy and centered on a woman who descends into paranoia after taking a drug — as well as Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled,” a remake of the 1971 Clint Eastwood western by the same name. “So, all female directors!” enthused Dunst.

“[Chiuri] has a lot of girl power, and has brought a lot of freshness to Dior,” said Chinese actress Tian Jing, who had flown in from Sydney, where she’s filming “Pacific Rim: Rising.”

“She’s amazing, she’s like an aunty to me,” echoed Italian wheelchair fencing champion, Beatrice Vio.

Diane von Furstenberg was accompanied by her granddaughter Talita, a sometime model who is now a second semester senior at Georgetown University. “I’m going to the School of Foreign Service,” she said.

The CFDA board chairman said she had some business meetings in town but was sanguine about facing the industry’s challenges. “Is there anything that’s not a change right now? Everything is a change. We’re all surfing a tsunami. We’re not quite sure where we’re going,” she said with a shrug.

Negotiating the show’s maze entrance, A$AP Rocky was in a more buoyant mood. “Wow, this is crazy,” said the rapper, clad in pieces from the just-presented Dior Homme show accessorized with a necklace strung with mini black diamonds. (He has privileged access to the clothes, having nailed two campaigns for the brand, including the current one alongside Boy George, Rami Malek and Ernest Klimko.)

The rapper said he is working on a new movie in which he plays a Harlem, N.Y., gangster. When asked what kind of research he did for the role, he replied: “A lot, because the guy that I play isn’t as fashionable; he’s very tacky, he’s nothing like me. I’m your pretty Dior boy.”