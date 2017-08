Jack Gross knows how to pick 'em.

When the chief executive officer of One Jeanswear Group was looking for a face for its L.E.I. brand in 2008, he first sought a “high-powered spokeswoman, but they were too expensive.” So on the recommendation of a friend, he met an up-and-coming country music singer who won him over with her high moral standards, work ethic and ambitions, and “we just clicked.”