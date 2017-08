Get ready for one-minute fashion.Cotton Inc. and Bloomingdale’s will launch the first 60-second shoppable fashion show. Hosted by lifestyle celebrity Kristin Cavallari, the fully interactive video will be available online at Who What Wear beginning Thursday, where shoppers can select outfits, access product information, share social media platforms and purchase items directly from the runway.“Millennials and Generation Z — who we’re calling ‘Generation App’ — are seeking style and comfort in their clothing and convenience in their shopping experience, a combination that’s not always easy to find,” said Kim Kitchings, senior vice president of consumer marketing at Cotton Inc. She said in collaboration with Bloomingdale's, they're making quality fabric and fashion accessible in seconds, "and you have to attend Fashion Week to get the look."Cotton’s 60-second fashion show merges a runway experience directly to a shopping opportunity on their mobile phone, where this generation spends a great deal of time. Seven in 10 Generation Z consumers and eight in 10 Millennial consumers said they browse for clothing on their smartphones, significantly higher than that of consumers overall (58 percent), according to Cotton Inc.’s Lifestyle Monitor. The survey further revealed that 45 percent of Millennials prefer shopping online.Among the categories featured in the runway show are denim, outerwear and ath-leisure, all with the common thread of cotton. Brands such as J. Brand, Adidas, Rag & Bone, Michael Kors, Burberry and Paige are spotlighted in the show, which features more than 80 cotton looks.According to Susan Marasco, fashion director of Bloomingdale’s, trends featured include sweatshirts and shirting with ruffles, off-the-shoulder details and mixed fabrics for women. The men’s offerings include shirt jackets, outerwear and other transitional items, as well as denim. “Distressing, embellishment and hem detail are big denim trends you’ll see at Bloomingdale’s, all created with denim's crucial component, cotton,” Marasco said.Kitchings said that at any point in the video, viewers can pause on a look that they like. The look appears in a pop-up on the screen and clickable hot spots allow the viewer to see product information. Viewers can then click directly to the item's product details and fiber content description on bloomingdales.com, where they can select the appropriate size and make the purchase. The entire collection is available globally through bloomingdales.com, and pieces from the collection will be available at Bloomingdale's stores across the U.S. The video will be viewable on Who What Wear and TheFabricOfOurLives.com through Oct. 19.