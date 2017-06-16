Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. will partner with the Bebe brand to relaunch its e-commerce platform and international brick-and-mortar stores.

This marks the first initiative under Global Brands’ direction of Bebe’s e-commerce platform, direct-to-consumer divisions and international operations. The company has also named Nathan Jenden creative director to spearhead the effort. Jenden, who has designed under his own label, was creative director of Diane von Furstenberg from 2001 to 2010 and has worked at Kimora Lee Simmons.