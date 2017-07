Juicy Couture, one of the original California contemporary lifestyle brands, might be going on 22 years old, but it’s striving to stay on the cutting edge of youthful fashion with the appointment of celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi as creative director.

Mizrahi, who styles celebrities such as Katy Perry, Nicole Richie, Riley Keough, Sasha Lane and Suki Waterhouse, first came on board last year as a consultant for the company, now owned by Authentic Brands Group.