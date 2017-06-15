Life Is Good, a $100 million lifestyle brand, has named Karen Lyon as vice president of marketing and Linne Kimball as vice president of strategic partnerships. Both are new posts.

Lyon will be responsible for driving awareness, engagement and support product sales by leading the brand’s integrated marketing efforts. Kimball will work with Life Is Good president Lisa Tanzer to set the strategy for expanding the brand through licensing and collaborations that will fuel Life Is Good brand awareness, grow market reach and deliver revenue.