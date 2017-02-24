Star-studded offerings are abundant at MAGIC this season. The theme translates for all women’s product categories, inspiring prints, patterns, graphics and appliqués that decorate items ranging from footwear and jewelry to denim. Aesthetics span from glitzy to grunge with all channeling whimsy to some degree with the detail.

Especially prominent within footwear assortments, stars appear on upper surfaces and sandal straps, as well as on the backs of high block heels as displayed at social media influencer-turned-fashion designer Chiara Ferragni’s booth.

The starred bootie proves to be a key item of the season with Bibi Lou, Reaction Kenneth Cole, Unlace and even outdoor brand Hunter all offering an example of the style. Most shoes’ stars are applied as bold patches or insets that contrast the colors, textures or finishes of corresponding surfaces. Sparkling glitter embellishments often accent, as do metallic sequins and fancy embroidery. At Dolce Vita, a sporty spa slide’s wide white upper band serves as an ideal canvas for glittering star and palm tree graphics, resulting in a leisurely look that evokes the glamour of Hollywood.

Los Angeles-based label Rails provides one of the freshest interpretations, offering a stellar spin on patchwork by applying the shape onto broken-in, black wash jeans and a matching trucker jacket — garments that are easy to imagine walking down Melrose Avenue. The concept translates dreamier for denim from Somedays Lovin, decorating the back yoke of a jacket in an elaborately embroidered arrangement of varied stars and swirls with silver sequin embellishment lending a bit of sparkle.

Also partaking in the trend, Swedish brand Odd Molly enlivens a T-shirt with all-over embroidery, yet manages to maintain a fair amount of versatility, thanks to a monochromatic bright white color palette.