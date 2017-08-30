Ramy Brook, the advanced contemporary sportswear firm, is expanding into the cover-ups business.Born out of the demand from its ready-to-wear customers, the cover-up offerings include halter maxidresses, eyelet embroidered off-the-shoulder dresses, two-tiered skirts, halter tops and textured tube tops.Cover-ups wholesale from $39 to $131 and will be targeted to the company’s retail accounts which include Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s and Shopbop, as well as key specialty stores and resorts. The cover-ups are produced in China and will start shipping for the resort season, beginning Nov. 1.In other news, Lorraine Oddo has joined Ramy Brook as executive vice president of sales, where she oversees wholesale, specialty, international and direct-to-consumer sales. Most recently, she was president of Collection at Elie Tahari, prior to which she was senior vice president, retail at Alexis Bittar.Ramy Brook’s sales had previously been handled by L’Atelier Group, which was absorbed by Milly, as reported earlier this week.