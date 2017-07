MIAMI — Resortwear’s evolution into a year-round business and lifestyle was clearly on display at the annual Miami Swim Week.

During the three trade shows — the longest and largest being SwimShow with four days and 2,500 lines, followed by Cabana and Hammock — buyers wrote more orders and immediates and vendors showed their move from two collections a year to fast-fashion’s model of multiple deliveries for constant newness. The line has blurred between resort and ready-to-wear, whether beach-to-street styles or a swimsuit and bodysuit hybrid.