For her fourth “see-now-buy-now” show, Rebecca Minkoff invited top customers, celebrities and media to her flagship at 96 Greene Street Saturday to view the fall 2017 collection.Celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Victoria Justice and Coco Rocha lined the front row, along with about 40 others, who viewed the runway show, while enjoying music by sisters Allison, Meegan and Natalie Closner who make up the trio Joseph.As the fashion show was going on inside, hundreds of customers lined up outside, screaming and vying for raffle prices such as a $1,000 shopping spree; brunch with Chandon and influencer Arielle Charnas of Something Navy; one-of-a-kind bags and leather jackets, and a one-on-one experience with Rebecca Minkoff herself.According to Uri Minkoff, chief executive officer of Minkoff, the company received 500 RSVPs from customers who wanted to attend the event, and the company suggested that they get there at 10 a.m. to secure a good spot in line.“This is our kick off for back-to-work and back-to-school,” said Minkoff, who was greeting guests along with his sister, Rebecca. Uri Minkoff noted that they cast a diverse group of models to walk the runway.Rebecca Minkoff explained that the fall collection's theme was “On Tour,” which was inspired by a road trip taken by the Rolling Stones with Anita Pallenberg across the U.S. Bohemian-style printed dresses, fur jackets, tweed blazers and black leather jackets with studs were some of the key rtw looks that were shown, along with saddle bags, booties, biker mini-biker bags and Mary Janes.“I thought it was great. It had high energy. People on the street coming and cheering gave it a great feel,” said Heather Shimokawa, vice president of fashion direction, ready-to-wear at Bloomingdale’s. “They have a sense of what makes a girl feel pretty and feel excited to be wearing fashion.“It was young in spirit,” added Frank Doroff, vice chairman of Bloomingdale’s.Jim Gold, president and chief merchandising officer of Neiman Marcus Group, said, “She [Rebecca Minkoff] always takes a fun, creative approach to fashion and is extremely forward-thinking. They are always thinking about doing things in a very relevant and modern way and they use technology to always push forward. I love that about them and the brand.”During the finale, Minkoff walked down the runway with one of her models, Charnas of Something Navy.“I love the diversity and the size of the girls,” said Jessica Alba, after the show. “Every girl wants to look like that,” she said. Among her favorite pieces were the flowing pieces with the cool biker jacket and the fluffy toppers. “There were shoes you can actually wear and walk around it,” Alba said.Alba said that with her diverse cast, including plus-size models, Minkoff was representing a new way of how the world actually is.[caption id="attachment_10978467" align="alignnone" width="419"] A look from Rebecca Minkoff's fall line.[/caption]“I wanted to make that message louder and stronger. I wanted to show that beauty is in everybody,” said Rebecca Minkoff.Following the show, the merchandise was rolled back into the store, and customers were invited inside to shop and meet with several of the influencers who walked the runway, including Charnas, Caroline Daur, Amber Fillerup Clark of the Barefoot Blonde and Janie Tienphosuwan.