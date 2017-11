The time is ripe to take a bigger stand for women’s as a full collection due to the demand expressed by our customers," Berg said. Women's represents about 5 percent or less of the company's current sales, and the company hopes to grow that number to 15 percent within 18 months.

Robert Graham is getting more serious about the women's business.The brand that made its mark with boldly patterned men's shirts, is revamping its women's collection for spring. The collection will include the brand's signature prints in tops and shirtdresses, shirts and blouses, sweeping wrap dresses, jackets and novelty leathers. Retail prices will range from $188 to $298 for shirts and blouses, $328 to $598 for dresses and $498 to $998 for jackets and vests.Andrew Berg, president of Robert Graham, believes the company has managed to blend "a feminine viewpoint with the spirit, color and charismatic style that defines Robert Graham."[caption id="attachment_11049673" align="aligncenter" width="300"]Signature Robert Graham prints will be used in the women's offering as well.[/caption]The collection was designed by Leigh Baird, Robert Graham's newly appointed head of women's design, who described it as "a playful and elegant exploration of the tropical colors and textures of Cuba and its landscapes, with boldly adventurous patterns and classic yet unexpected twists.” Before joining Robert Graham, Baird had worked for Polo Ralph Lauren for 20 years.Robert Graham has offered a small assortment of women's wear since 2007 but under Baird, the collection has been expanded and updated. "The company will introduce the collection through an advertising campaign shot by David Lipman. It will be available at Robert Graham's boutiques, its e-commerce site and select other retailers beginning in February.Robert Graham is a wholly owned subsidiary of Differential Brands Group Inc. It operates 30 freestanding stores nationwide.