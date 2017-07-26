Tharanco Group is jumping into the outdoor space by inking a deal to become the apparel licensee for Hi-Tec and 50 Peaks by Hi-Tec. At the same time, Tharanco has created a new operating division, Tharanco Outdoors, and named Bill Hackett as president. He was formerly senior vice president of sports brands at Iconix Brand Group.

The deal, which is with Hi-Tec's parent, Cherokee Global Brands, will begin with the fall 2018 season and the merchandise will be available at department stores, specialty retailers and e-commerce sites in the U.S. and Canada.