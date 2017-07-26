By  on July 26, 2017

Tharanco Group is jumping into the outdoor space by inking a deal to become the apparel licensee for Hi-Tec and 50 Peaks by Hi-Tec. At the same time, Tharanco has created a new operating division, Tharanco Outdoors, and named Bill Hackett as president. He was formerly senior vice president of sports brands at Iconix Brand Group.

The deal, which is with Hi-Tec's parent, Cherokee Global Brands, will begin with the fall 2018 season and the merchandise will be available at department stores, specialty retailers and e-commerce sites in the U.S. and Canada.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus