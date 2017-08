Just in time for back-to-school, Tommy Bahama is introducing the Collegiate Series, a collection that features some of the brand’s signature styles in the colors and logos from 40 of the top universities across the country. Styles include polos, camp shirts and half-zip pullovers in two fits: standard and trim.

Doug Wood, chief executive officer of Tommy Bahama, said the Collegiate Series expands the company’s portfolio of sport products that include Major League Baseball and the National Football League.