Women’s empowerment and sustainability were the key topics at a seminar titled, “Women Are Good for Business” at the Fashion Culture Design "UnConference" held at the New School University Center.

Liya Kebede, founder of Lemlem, the Ethiopian hand-woven women's and children's clothing and cotton scarves company; Mary Alice Stephenson, founder and president of Glam4Good, a women and girls’ empowerment platform, and Marlo Tablante, sustainability manager of H&M in the U.S., shared their views on a panel that was moderated by Hitha Herzog on Friday.