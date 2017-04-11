Sunday shoppers dressed in their finest to join in the celebration of Galeries Lafayette’s “Africa Now” festival, running through June 25, with a parade of African street style that started on the roof of the retailer’s flagship store in Paris and made its way down to the ground floor.

WWD’s They Are Wearing >>

Attendees rocked a mix of tailoring and denim, colorful prints and sleek urban looks, though it was hard to compete with the 100 participants in the parade, who were styled by Amah Ayivi, founder of the vintage store Marché Noir.

They included gospel singers in their Sunday best, a voodoo sorcerer and his disciples, and the Sapeurs – the tribe of elegant gentlemen whose snappy dress style was highlighted by Solange Knowles in the video for her 2012 track “Losing You.”

Side attractions included food trucks on Boulevard Haussmann, an exhibition of contemporary African art at the store’s Galerie des Galeries space, the screening of the documentary “Black Dandy, a Political Beauty,” a scarf-tying workshop and cooking classes.

MORE:

Galeries Lafayette Opens Dedicated Space for Chinese Tour Groups

Galeries Lafayette Puts Toilet Paper in Charge of Ad Campaigns

Galeries Lafayette to Celebrate African Art and Design