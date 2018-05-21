Barbie, at 59, is pretty good about keeping up with the times thanks to links with all sorts of cool kids brands. Coming up next is a big one that puts it in line with streetwear’s popularity: A collaboration with Puma that’s due out in late fall that has the two brands linked on a collection for women and girls.

“Barbie is a really exciting canvas for brands to play with and we love our partnerships and we love working with partners and Puma represents a really exciting, iconic brand similar to Barbie,” said Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and general manager of Mattel Inc.’s Barbie.

The collection retails from $50 to $100 and includes footwear and apparel.

The deal certainly places the Barbie brand in the mix on the trend in street style, a maneuvering the brand has been able to do across different trends, McKnight said, pointing to activewear, high fashion and festival fashion as examples.

Barbie in March revealed a limited edition collection with Sephora. The brand teamed for a second time with U.K.-based fast-fashion e-tailer Missguided on a festival-inspired collection last month. That was followed up with a resort collaboration done with Show Me Your Mumu.

“I think what’s exciting for Barbie is her rich heritage and our connection to fashion for almost 60 years,” McKnight said of why the brand has been able to successfully transcend most consumer segments.

About three years ago, the Barbie brand shifted strategy from programs that related less to what Barbie is but, as McKnight described it, “Why she inspires and why she matters.”

That’s materialized in a number of ways, whether it be the product collaborations, or more ethnic and body diversity across the Barbie and Ken brands.

“Right now, I couldn’t be more excited about the trajectory of the brand,” McKnight said. “Barbie’s experiencing some really exciting momentum.”

The Puma collection’s release will be a nice tee up with Barbie preparing to celebrate its 60th anniversary next year. McKnight declined to provide specifics other than to say more collaborations can be expected from the company.